MountainPass Performance recently put a 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance on the dyno in their shop in Canada and recorded a surprising 502 peak horsepower.

It's surprising because they previously put a Model 3 performance on the same dyno (after the 5% power boost that Tesla made in an OTA upgrade) and it made 480hp. Twenty-two hp is a significant increase in power, and we would have expected Tesla to have mentioned it but now.

A few months ago, our sister site InsideEVs Italia, also put a Model 3 Performance on the dyno and recorded 472hp, so their results pretty closely back up the MountainPass Performance's Model 3's dyno results of 480hp.

Since Tesla no longer offers the horsepower and torque figures for their vehicles, it's difficult to know exactly what the vehicles are supposed to put out. The automaker stopped posting power output figures after getting in some trouble in 2015 for overstating the amount of horsepower and torque their vehicles had.

We reached out to MountainPass Performance for clarity on the official horsepower ratings and like us, they don't have anything official from Tesla. They did, however, look up what some of the other automotive news outlets have reported on the Model Y Performance, and came up with figures ranging from 456hp to 480hp. Since the 480hp matched their test results for the Model 3 Performance, they went with that.

That's because it's assumed that the Model 3 and Model Y will have the same power output, but it's possible that these results may prove otherwise. We'll obviously need more information on this, but it's definitely something we need to continue to monitor.

We did, however, get our hands on a non-performance Model Y for our 70-mph highway range testing and will be posting that video soon, so stay tuned. For now, check out this dyno test video and let us know what you think in the comment section below.