French company Gaussin has announced that its distributor Blydd, has placed an order for 150 all-electric “shifters” - ATM FULL ELEC.

Taking into consideration that since 2017 the company sold about 50 units, (including three orders from Blydd for a total 46), it's a clear sign that electrification is taking off.

The ATM FULL ELEC are already used in "some twenty logistics facilities in France", and thanks to the battery swap option, some are able to operate round the clock. We saw the first pilot project with Gaussin EVs also in the UK.

"In particular, these ATM vehicles are used in the facilities of Carrefour Supply Chain, Kuehne Nagel, Gerflor, Leroy Merlin, Cdiscount, Conforama, Auchan, But, Colissimo, Décathlon and Yves Rocher. Their delivery has made it possible to validate the performances of ATM® FULL ELEC in the field and on a real scale, opening the way to this order for 150 vehicles."

Gaussin notes that the COVID-19 crisis boosted e-commerce, which now requires more vehicles at logistics facilities.

The ATM FULL ELEC can go only about 25 km/h (15.5 mph) using "wheel motors", but it has a towing capacity of 44 tonnes. The capacity of the lithium-ion battery pack was not revealed.

Gaussin boasts that its EVs have a number of advantages over the conventional road vehicles:

• Reduced size, compact machine

• Exceptional manoeuvrability

• FULL ELEC: Environmentally responsible, zero CO2 emissions

• No noise pollution

• Total safety and visibility

• Rapid start-up and safe manoeuvring

• Low maintenance

