In June, passenger car sales in Norway decreased by a quarter year-over-year and plug-in cars were also noticeably affected.

Some 7,587 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month, which is over 14% less than a year ago, although the market share improved to over 66%.

The latest trend in Norway is a decrease in all-electric car sales year-over-year (in the past four months) and increasing sales of plug-in hybrids.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 5,041 ( down 32.1% , at 44.1% market share) + 393 ‘used’ + 159 vans (157 new and 2 used) + 0 FCVs

( , at market share) + 393 ‘used’ + 159 vans (157 new and 2 used) + 0 FCVs PHEVs: 2,546 ( up 76.8% , at 22.2% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 7,587 (down 14.4%, at 66.3% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – June 2020

Stats year-to-date also shows that plug-in hybrids are expanding:

BEVs: 28,502 (down 19%, at 48% market share)

PHEVs: 12,069 (up 38%, at 20% market share)

Total: 40,571 (down 8%, at 69% market share)

Models

The top all-electric models in June were probably the Volkswagen e-Golf (although we don't know how many exactly out of the total 724 Golfs sold) and Hyundai Kona Electric, followed by Tesla Model 3 (527) and this year's bestseller - Audi e-tron (453), which is #1 after the first six months by a huge margin.

An interesting thing is that the Mercedes-Benz EQC appeared in the top 20 with 220 registrations in June and 844 YTD. It's another sign that the EQC is ramping-up.

On the other hand, Tesla noted just 33 Model S/Model X registrations (278 YTD). Also, the Jaguar I-PACE disappeared from the radar so it must be below 216.

BEV results already in our database:

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (724 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (539 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Tesla Model 3 - 527

Audi e-tron - 453

Nissan LEAF - 303

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 220

Renault ZOE - 148

BMW i3 - 138

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD