Audi wants to have no fewer than 20 pure-electric models in its range by 2024, and one of theses models will be a battery-powered flagship sedan. Right now it doesn’t have any rivals, but by the time it’s set to debut, other manufacturers will have already launched their entrants in the segment.

It is way to early to make speculations about what it’s goin to look like, but Autocar suggests it could be similar in style to the 2017 Audi Aicon concept. This to us means that aside from maybe sharing some design details with said study, it will also have a big greenhouse (bigger than that of traditional ICE cars in relation to its entire length).

According to the source, it will have a smaller wheelbase than the A8, but since passenger compartment will be bigger, it will be at least as big as the A8 inside. This kind of design will also be a key feature of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS, although the Jaguar XJ EV looks like more a of a traditional sedan, with a long hood and larger overhangs.

Other features it’s set to have include advanced self-driving tech, improved battery cell technology, ‘car-to-X’ features and even augmented reality (which the VW group will debut along with the ID.3 electric hatchback). Regarding its platform or powertrain, the source provides no information, only suggesting that this flagship Audi EV could be underpinned by the same J1 platform used in the Porsche Taycan.

It’s also worth noting that if the prediction that it will be called A9 e-tron is correct, the fact that it’s an odd-numbered model could mean it’s actually going to be a liftback model, or some sort of four-door coupe, not a traditional three-box sedan (a larger and all-electric alternative to the A7).