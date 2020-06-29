Nikola has just issued a press release clarifying when its electric pickup truck will be first revealed. It is not on June 29, as we stated in a previous article – sorry for that, my bad. What will be presented on June 29, precisely at 11 AM ET, is the reservation website. And the three ways to make sure you will get your Badger as soon as deliveries start.

There will be three packages available. The Honey Package costs $5,000, and it allows its holders to buy the Executive Series, which will be the first to be delivered, signed by Trevor Milton, Nikola’s CEO. It also includes two VIP Meet-And-Greet tickets to see the Badger at the 2020 Nikola World. Probably due to these tickets, $250 are non-refundable after November 1. Before that, you can get your full deposit back, according to the company.

The Honey Package also gives the ones that choose it 25 chances of winning a Nikola Badger for free (if you live in the US or Canada), and a $10,000 discount when purchasing the electric pickup truck (including the deposit).

The intermediate package is called Predator. For $1,000, you get a $2,000 discount (including the deposit), two tickets to see the Badger at the 2020 Nikola World, and five entries to get a free Badger. If you do not ask your refund until November 1, you also lose $250.

The most affordable reservation package is called Instinct. It costs $250 and, after November 1, it is not refundable. It offers clients a $500 discount (including the deposit), one ticket to see the Badger, and one chance to win an electric pickup truck.

We should include that all the reservation holders will be able to attend a party on December 3, one day before the 2020 Nikola World officially starts. The Badger will be formally revealed on December 4, with these reservation owners and the press, and December 5 will allow the general public to check the pickup truck.

Nikola Motor will announce soon which OEM will be its partner in producing the Badger – I still bet on FCA; it would make a lot of sense. Deliveries will start in 2022.