The electric pickup truck presentation will happen at the 2020 Nikola World event in December.
Nikola has just issued a press release clarifying when its electric pickup truck will be first revealed. It is not on June 29, as we stated in a previous article – sorry for that, my bad. What will be presented on June 29, precisely at 11 AM ET, is the reservation website. And the three ways to make sure you will get your Badger as soon as deliveries start.
There will be three packages available. The Honey Package costs $5,000, and it allows its holders to buy the Executive Series, which will be the first to be delivered, signed by Trevor Milton, Nikola’s CEO. It also includes two VIP Meet-And-Greet tickets to see the Badger at the 2020 Nikola World. Probably due to these tickets, $250 are non-refundable after November 1. Before that, you can get your full deposit back, according to the company.
The Honey Package also gives the ones that choose it 25 chances of winning a Nikola Badger for free (if you live in the US or Canada), and a $10,000 discount when purchasing the electric pickup truck (including the deposit).
The intermediate package is called Predator. For $1,000, you get a $2,000 discount (including the deposit), two tickets to see the Badger at the 2020 Nikola World, and five entries to get a free Badger. If you do not ask your refund until November 1, you also lose $250.
The most affordable reservation package is called Instinct. It costs $250 and, after November 1, it is not refundable. It offers clients a $500 discount (including the deposit), one ticket to see the Badger, and one chance to win an electric pickup truck.
We should include that all the reservation holders will be able to attend a party on December 3, one day before the 2020 Nikola World officially starts. The Badger will be formally revealed on December 4, with these reservation owners and the press, and December 5 will allow the general public to check the pickup truck.
Nikola Motor will announce soon which OEM will be its partner in producing the Badger – I still bet on FCA; it would make a lot of sense. Deliveries will start in 2022.
Nikola Badger EV pickup will debut at Nikola World 2020 in December
- Nikola World 2020 is December 3-5, 2020
- Preorders secure a Nikola World 2020 ticket and receive a discount off vehicle purchase
- All preorders qualify for a chance to win a Badger at Nikola World 2020
- Badger preorders available in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) or hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models
- The BEV is expected to offer 300 miles of range, while the hydrogen FCEV will offer approximately 600 miles of range
- Manufacturing expected to go through OEM partnership; to be announced before Nikola World
- Electric 0-60 mph in approximately 2.9 seconds; Badger anticipated to generate over 906 horsepower and 980 ft. lbs. of torque
- Nikola NZT and WAV preorders also open on June 29, 2020 and will make a special appearance at Nikola World 2020
PHOENIX --- June 29, 2020 — In February 2020, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions and infrastructure solutions, made industry headlines when it announced its entry into the electric pick-up market with its advanced electric pickup, Nikola Badger, designed to outperform pickups in its class. Since then, consumers have anxiously awaited today’s announcement that preorders are now being accepted at 11 AM ET. Preorders received before November 15, 2020 will also be entered to win a Badger, receive a match of your deposit, up to $5,000 off the final purchase price of the vehicle, and be invited to the Badger debut at Nikola World, which is slated for December 3-5, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz.
“The technology on the Badger is next to none; it has one of the most advanced powertrains and infotainment systems on the market. The features include over-the-air updates, keyless entry, independent torque control of every wheel, 906 HP, 980 ft. lbs. of torque, 15 kilowatt power export with 220V and 110V, tie-down tracks inside the truck for cargo, hidden refrigerator, up to 600 miles of range, and waterproof displays. You couldn’t dream of building a better pickup truck than the Badger and we offer it in both fuel cell and battery-electric options,” said Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton. “At Nikola World 2020, our followers will have the chance to see the Badger in action, so you don’t want to miss this show.”
The three-day Nikola World 2020 event will kick off with a party for preorder reservation holders only on December 3, the unveiling and live concert on December 4, and general public access and limited ride-alongs on December 5. Nikola Powersports and other products will also be onsite along with a few planned surprises.
Badger preorder reservation holders receive a guaranteed seat at Nikola World 2020. Limited tickets will be available for sale to the public at www.nikolamotor.com starting on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 AM ET.
To preorder your Nikola Badger, secure your place in line, receive an invitation to Nikola World 2020, and be registered to win a Badger, go to www.nikolamotor.com/reserve/badger.
To learn more about the Badger, visit www.nikolamotor.com/badger.
