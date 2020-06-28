Repsol will support Kia's electrification in Spain as a preferred charging infrastructure provider.

Repsol, the Spanish oil and gas company, which gradually increases its involvement in electric vehicles, has become the preferred charging infrastructure provider for Kia in Spain.

According to the agreement, Repsol will install charging points at 220 Kia sites in the country, as well as will be recommended for Kia's customers for home charging station installations.

It might be an interesting option, especially if combined with Repsol home electricity deal, as there are several benefits, including 2 free months, 50% discount on Repsol charging network and more:

"Additionally, the customers of the two companies will be able to recharge their vehicles at over 250 Repsol public points at a 50% discount if they are clients of Repsol’s domestic electricity supply. Those customers will also benefit from a credit of up to 150 euros in Waylet, Repsol’s payment application which can be used at the company’s 3,400 service stations and a wide network of businesses. The agreement also contemplates personalized electric mobility solutions for fleets, companies and dealers."

Repsol's charging network currently consists of more than 250 points, including about 50 DC fast chargers.

The two partners already collaborated on plug-ins for at least two years when 500 Kia Niro PHEV were launched in WiBLE carsharing service in the Community of Madrid.

According to Repsol, the WiBLE has 170,000 registered users, which surpassed 1.4 million trips.

Consolidation of their partnership for mobility

Two years ago, Repsol and Kia launched WiBLE, a carsharing service in the Community of Madrid with 500 Kia Niro PHEV vehicles and 170,000 registered users, which has now surpassed 1.4 million trips.
The project combines the extensive experience in mobility businesses and customer knowledge of Repsol with the know-how of Kia, which is committed to sustainable mobility with 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
After signing the agreement announced today, the two companies are consolidating their partnership with new services and strengthening their role as mobility leaders in Spain.
Repsol offers solutions for all types of mobility needs through the development of the most efficient fuels, the supply of AutoGas and the expansion of its network of recharging points, one of the largest in Spain, with over 250 public points, including 50 that offer fast charging, the majority of which are in service stations.
The first two ultra-fast charging points on the Iberian Peninsula, installed in 2019 at Repsol service stations enable recharging of vehicle batteries that support this technology in five to ten minutes, a time similar to that needed for conventional refueling.
The company also has signed agreements with the municipal governments of Madrid, Zaragoza and Santander, and with the local governments of Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, among others, for the operation of street recharging points for electric.
Kia, for its part, is working to become a leading brand in electrification and mobility. To do so, it has announced its “Plan S,” which represents a boost to electric vehicles and personalized mobility solutions. It currently has one of the most complete electrified ranges on the market, composed of hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and even two 100% electric models capable of covering 450 kilometers on a single charge.
Furthermore, the South Korean brand recently announced its “Kia 10 Commitments, focused on promoting the purchase of electric and plug-in vehicles by eliminating possible doubts customer may have.
Kia currently has an extensive dealer network, a total of 220 points of sale in Spain, which guarantee total coverage for all customers. These are quality facilities that, in addition to having the brand’s latest models, make high investments in recharging points for electrified cars and improve the customer experience.