Repsol and Kia have signed an agreement for the installation of charging points for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as other services associated with electric mobility for individuals, companies and dealers. Thus, Repsol becomes Kia’s approved supplier for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

By virtue of this agreement the South Korean firm will offer its customers in Spain the option to install the Repsol electric vehicle recharging infrastructure in their homes.

The Spanish company provides a comprehensive energy solution, with benefits in and away from home. It includes a “turnkey” installation of the home charging point, maintenance service, the option of signing up for a Repsol electricity rate adapted to each home and additional benefits, such as two free charges per month exclusively for Kia customers.

Additionally, the customers of the two companies will be able to recharge their vehicles at over 250 Repsol public points at a 50% discount if they are clients of Repsol’s domestic electricity supply. Those customers will also benefit from a credit of up to 150 euros in Waylet, Repsol’s payment application which can be used at the company’s 3,400 service stations and a wide network of businesses. The agreement also contemplates personalized electric mobility solutions for fleets, companies and dealers.

Likewise, Repsol will be the preferred installer of the electric vehicle recharging infrastructure at 220 Kia points of sale in Spain, with electricity that is guaranteed to be 100% renewable. The employees at the points of sale have been trained to offer personalized service that includes the electricity supply needs of each of their customers.