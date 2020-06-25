Plugsurfing account and access to over 200,000 charging points to be included with every new all-electric Volvo.
Volvo announced an agreement with Plugsurfing to offer Europe-wide public charging service for its upcoming all-electric cars, following a similar announcement from Polestar.
The Swedish brand intends to implement access to over 200,000 public charging points in 38 countries on the Plugsurfing platform in the onboard navigation, as well as sell BEVs with an included Plugsurfing account.
Customers will be able to use the charging points of various networks using a single contactless card or smartphone app. The charging events and payments will be processed monthly.
"The agreement with Plugsurfing, one of the largest and rapidly growing charging network aggregators in Europe, allows drivers to easily charge their electric Volvo, regardless of where they are on the continent, and does away with the need for countless national subscriptions."
The Android-based infotainment system will display location, real-time availability and charging speed (power) and pricing of the charging points.
The first model with Plugsurfing access will be the Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 later this year. Interestingly, Volvo was silent about plug-in hybrids. We assume that it's because the PHEVs are envisioned mostly for home charging.
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 specs:
- more than 400 km (249 miles) of WLTP range
- 78 kWh battery pack (75 kWh usable, 400 V, 320 kW of power) (cells from LG Chem/CATL)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds (4.7 seconds to 60 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel-drive
- system output of 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm (one 150 kW motor per axle)
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 40 minutes (at up to 150 kW peak)
- AC: 11 kW three-phase on-board charger
- weight of 2,150 to 2,250 kg (4,740-4,960 lbs) depending on version/equipment
- cargo capacity of 413 liters + 31 in front trunk
- maximum roof load: 165 pounds (75 kg)
- Towing capacity of up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs)
- based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)
Volvo Cars and Plugsurfing offer Europe-wide charging service on all electric models
Drivers of fully electric Volvo Recharge models in Europe will soon have easy access to over 200,000 charging points, as the company has selected charging firm Plugsurfing as its partner of choice, enabling seamless long-distance travel across the continent.
With the Plugsurfing agreement, Volvo Cars eliminates the most common obstacles for electric car drivers, such as inadequate access to charging points and a highly fragmented European market for charging infrastructure.
A Plugsurfing account, which will be included on every fully electric Volvo Recharge model in Europe, gives access to numerous local charging networks around Europe, allowing for seamless cross-border travel in their electric car. The Plugsurfing platform also provides possibilities for other new and exciting charging-related services that may be added at a later stage.
Customers will be able to charge their car with a contactless charge card or smartphone app at any of Plugsurfing’s 200,000+ supported charging points in 38 European countries. All charging events and payments are processed monthly, while Plugsurfing does not lock customers into a subscription to use the service.
“Your Plugsurfing service will cover all your charging and driving needs: the daily commute, on-location charging and long distance travel,” said Björn Annwall, head of EMEA at Volvo Cars. “This freedom of mind makes driving an electric Volvo even more enjoyable and hasslefree.”
Via the Plugsurfing app or the Android-based infotainment system, electric Volvo customers can filter charging points by location, real-time availability and charging speed. The app also shows the price information for each charging point, making the process easy and transparent.
Like Volvo Cars, Plugsurfing has a strong focus on sustainability as it continues to grow its network of suppliers, and the company prioritises suppliers that operate with renewable energy sourcing.
“Together with Volvo Cars, Plugsurfing has a strong vision for sustainability and making car charging easy,” said Anne Jalkala, CEO of Plugsurfing. “By working together with Volvo Cars to drive electrification of mobility and connect drivers to energy, we aim to make zero emission mobility a reality for future generations of drivers.”
Volvo Cars will start rolling out the Plugsurfing service with the fully electric XC40 Recharge P8 when deliveries start later this year.
The XC40 Recharge P8 is the first of a family of fully electric Volvos and the company’s first fully electric car. The all-wheel drive XC40 Recharge P8 offers a range of over 400 km (WLTP) on a single charge and output of 408hp. The battery charges to 80 per cent of its capacity in 40 minutes on a DC fast-charging infrastructure.
In coming years, Volvo Cars will continue to roll out additional fully electric models. By 2025, it aims for its global sales volume to consist of 50 per cent fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids.