Electric Circuit Now adds 100 kW chargers in Quebec.
Hydro-Québec's Electric Circuit (Circuit électrique) charging network from Québec, Canada has selected AddEnergie as a DC fast charger supplier for its latest phase of expansion.
The company intends to install about one hundred of 100 kW chargers within two years, as part of its previously announced plan of adding 1,600 DC fast chargers within years (starting from 2019).
Previously the maximum output was about 50 kW.
"In the coming weeks, the Electric Circuit will start to roll out these new 100-kW charging stations to meet the needs of electric vehicle drivers and the arrival on the market of a growing number of electric vehicles able to charge at power levels exceeding 50 kW."
Currently, the network includes more than 2,500 charging points, including 305 DC fast chargers.
The Québec-based AddEnergie already won five orders from Electric Circuit and supplied nearly 2,500 public charging stations, which means it remains the primary charging infrastructure provided for the network.
Pricing of the Electric Circuit is as follows:
DC:
- Québec: CAD $11.78 per hour (taxes included) and is billed by the minute
- Ontario: CAD $17 per hour and is billed by the minute
* The bill is calculated based on the total time connected to the station, not the duration of the charge or the total energy transfer.
AC: AC pricing is more complicated:
"In Québec, the price at level 2 charging stations is either at a flat fee of $2,50, regardless of the length of charge or at an hourly rate of $1 billed by the minute and based on the amount of time the vehicle is plugged in. To see which rate applies at each charging station, you can consult the Electric Circuit mobile app or the Web site in the section Find a station.
Curbside charging in Montréal costs $1 per hour, billed by the minute excluding parking fees. For example, if a vehicle is connected to a station for three hours, charging will cost $3.00, even if the vehicle was completely charged after one hour.
In Ontario, the price at level 2 charging stations is either at a flat fee of $4 regardless of the lengh of charge or at an hourly rate of $2 billed by the minute and based on the amount of time the vehicle is plugged in. To see which rate applies at each charging station, you can consult the Electric Circuit mobile app or the Web site in the section Find a station.
To have access to a charging station in a parking facility that charges fees, parking fees must be paid as they are not included in the charging cost."
Rollout of 100-kW Fast-Charge Stations: The Electric Circuit Selects Québec Company AddEnergie
A Québec company, AddEnergie, has won the recent call for proposals to supply 100-kW fast-charge stations to the Electric Circuit, a Hydro-Québec subsidiary. Hydro-Québec and AddEnergie will sign an agreement with an initial two-year term for some 100 hundred kilowatt charging stations. Their installation will continue the accelerated development of fast charging following the January 2019 announcement regarding the deployment of 1,600 fast-charge stations over 10 years.
The bids received in response to the call for proposals were evaluated through a stringent process that took into account several criteria, including station robustness, price, user-friendliness and after-sales service. All proposed charging stations were put through rigorous climate testing at the Institut du véhicule innovant.
This is the fifth Electric Circuit call for proposals to be won by AddEnergie. Since 2013, AddEnergie has supplied nearly 2,500 public charging stations to the Electric Circuit. Thanks to the company’s technology, the Electric Circuit is one of the world’s most reliable charging networks.
Charging stations that are more powerful than ever
In the coming weeks, the Electric Circuit will start to roll out these new 100-kW charging stations to meet the needs of electric vehicle drivers and the arrival on the market of a growing number of electric vehicles able to charge at power levels exceeding 50 kW.
Quotes
“It is always a great honor for AddEnergie to be chosen as an Electric Circuit supplier. Hydro-Québec is a demanding client with stringent standards. We are proud that our new 100-kW fast-charge stations were able to meet Hydro-Québec’s requirements, and we firmly intend to use this new collaboration with the Electric Circuit as a springboard to showcase Québec’s electric transportation expertise across North America.”
Louis Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer, AddEnergie
“We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with AddEnergie for the rollout of a new generation of Electric Circuit fast-charge stations. AddEnergie is a trusted partner that has developed high-quality charging stations.”
France Lampron, Director – Transportation Electrification, Hydro-Québec
About the Electric Circuit
The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network in Québec. It consists of more than 2,500 public charging stations, including 305 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website, lecircuitelectrique.comThis link will open a new window. This link will redirect you to an external site., and the Electric Circuit mobile app for iOS and AndroidThis link will open a new window. This link will redirect you to an external site. are updated as new stations are commissioned. The Electric Circuit card also gives users access to the FLO network and New Brunswick’s eCharge network.
About AddEnergie
AddEnergie Technologies Inc. is a leading North American charging network operator for electric vehicles and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Since 2009, AddEnergie and its FLO network have supported 5.3M charging events and enabled the transfer of 48 GWh in electricity, thanks to 30,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. AddEnergie’s headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and its assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has regional offices in Montreal (Quebec), Mississauga (Ontario), Vancouver (British Columbia) and Rochester (New York). For more information, visit addenergie.com/enThis link will open a new window. This link will redirect you to an external site.