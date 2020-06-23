Hydro-Québec's Electric Circuit (Circuit électrique) charging network from Québec, Canada has selected AddEnergie as a DC fast charger supplier for its latest phase of expansion.

The company intends to install about one hundred of 100 kW chargers within two years, as part of its previously announced plan of adding 1,600 DC fast chargers within years (starting from 2019).

Previously the maximum output was about 50 kW.

"In the coming weeks, the Electric Circuit will start to roll out these new 100-kW charging stations to meet the needs of electric vehicle drivers and the arrival on the market of a growing number of electric vehicles able to charge at power levels exceeding 50 kW."

Currently, the network includes more than 2,500 charging points, including 305 DC fast chargers.

The Québec-based AddEnergie already won five orders from Electric Circuit and supplied nearly 2,500 public charging stations, which means it remains the primary charging infrastructure provided for the network.

Pricing of the Electric Circuit is as follows:

DC:

Québec : CAD $11.78 per hour (taxes included) and is billed by the minute

: CAD $11.78 per hour (taxes included) and is billed by the minute Ontario: CAD $17 per hour and is billed by the minute

* The bill is calculated based on the total time connected to the station, not the duration of the charge or the total energy transfer.

AC: AC pricing is more complicated: