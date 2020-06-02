Plugsurfing offers access to over 195,000 compatible EV charging points.
Polestar announced a partnership with Plugsurfing to provide convenient access to various public charging networks in Europe using a single account and payment.
Plugsurfing currently includes more than 195,000 compatible EV charging points, operated by a variety of public charging service providers. Access and payment for charging will be possible through the Plugsurfing app or a single RFID tag, included in every new Polestar 2 in Europe.
That should simplify the process, especially for those who are looking for a flexible solution when traveling abroad.
"Customers will register an account with Plugsurfing, and thus benefit from one payment and authentication solution rather than requiring unique apps and accounts for a multitude of charging service providers."
It will be interesting also to see how Google Maps integrated into the Polestar 2 (equipped with Android-based infotainment) will cope with searching for charging infrastructure on the route.
Similar to the U.S., the first deliveries of the Polestar 2 in Europe (initially in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) are scheduled for the coming months.
Polestar 2 specs:
- Range target (EPA): 275 miles (442 km)
- 470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range
- 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)
- 150 kW fast charging capability
- Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m
- Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)
based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform
* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh
“This international European partnership with Plugsurfing is the first of these solutions and it paves the way for more partnerships which will also include national and local solutions,” comments Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
Besides the inherent convenience, a key benefit of the Plugsurfing partnership is the flexibility to charge easily especially when travelling abroad. Foreign bank accounts and the need for local mobile phone numbers can often hinder the ability to charge in other countries – Plugsurfing removes this requirement entirely.
The Plugsurfing RFID tag, which will be supplied as standard with every new Polestar 2 in Europe, allows owners to reduce the number of apps, accounts and authentication processes required to charge their cars from the thousands of different charging service providers in the region. Customers will register an account with Plugsurfing, and thus benefit from one payment and authentication solution rather than requiring unique apps and accounts for a multitude of charging service providers.
The Google Maps integrated into Polestar 2 is optimised for electric vehicle owners, and to ensure further peace of mind for Polestar owners in their charging experiences, they will be advised upon receiving their Polestar 2 regarding charging infrastructure and how to utilise the Plugsurfing solution specifically.