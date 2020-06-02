Polestar announced a partnership with Plugsurfing to provide convenient access to various public charging networks in Europe using a single account and payment.

Plugsurfing currently includes more than 195,000 compatible EV charging points, operated by a variety of public charging service providers. Access and payment for charging will be possible through the Plugsurfing app or a single RFID tag, included in every new Polestar 2 in Europe.

That should simplify the process, especially for those who are looking for a flexible solution when traveling abroad.

"Customers will register an account with Plugsurfing, and thus benefit from one payment and authentication solution rather than requiring unique apps and accounts for a multitude of charging service providers."

Polestar 2 Polestar 2 - Plugsurfing RFID tag for charging

It will be interesting also to see how Google Maps integrated into the Polestar 2 (equipped with Android-based infotainment) will cope with searching for charging infrastructure on the route.

Similar to the U.S., the first deliveries of the Polestar 2 in Europe (initially in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) are scheduled for the coming months.

Polestar 2 specs:

Range target (EPA): 275 miles (442 km)

470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m

Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh