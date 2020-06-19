So far, 2020 is not a year people will remember with joy. On the contrary: they will be glad to have survived it. The COVID-19 pandemic also ruined businesses and is still a threat to many. With such a prospect, having anything better now than it was in 2019 is a massive victory. In the UK, that applies to electric car sales, according to Road To Recovery.

This analysis tool developed by LeaseFetcher uses Google Trend data. Every week, it assesses what people are looking for, and its latest insight was that customers are more interested in EVs than one year ago. Is that a craving for a world without oil? We’d like to think so.

Apparently, the push started on May 11, when Boris Johnson launched the recovery strategy for the UK. In March, car demand tumbled. Since the prime minister’s speech, people decided it was a good idea to get a new ride, but not just anything on wheels. They want something with a large battery.

Although searches for electric cars are already higher than they were in the same period of 2019, they are lower than they were before lockdown. Taking this negatively is not good policy: it means the change was already in place, despite the pandemic.

According to LeaseFetcher’s press release, Tesla vehicles like the Model S and the Model X had a strong recovery, surpassing the searches they had by this time in 2019. Anyway, the BMW i3 recovered the number of searches it had before COVID-19 struck. We are not sure if the numbers were good, but they were probably better than in 2019.

Another electric vehicle that is doing great in the British market is the Audi e-tron. The release does not mention how the Jaguar I-Pace. When we checked the tool, we saw it does not include that car in its report. Low sales, perhaps? We hope it gets included in the future.

Source: LeaseFetcher’s Road To Recovery