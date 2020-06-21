Despite in early May France was still in lockdown and that the overall market declined by almost 50%, the plug-in electric car market expanded significantly.

In total, some 7,564 new plug-in electric cars were sold last month (up 61% year-over-year). The BEV and PHEV passenger cars (7,167) had more than 7.4% market share. Only light commercial vehicles still need to recover.

Passenger BEVs: 4,111 (up 50%), at 4.3% of the market

(up 50%), at 4.3% of the market Passenger PHEVs: 3,056 (up 134%), at 3.2% of the market

(up 134%), at 3.2% of the market Light commercial BEVs: 397 (down 37%)

(down 37%) Total plug-ins: 7,564 (up 61%)



Plug-in car sales in France – May 2020

Sales after the first five months:

Passenger BEVs: 31,250 (up 89%)

(up 89%) Passenger PHEVs: 12,989 (up 99%)

(up 99%) Light commercial BEVs: 2,297 (down 30%)

(down 30%) Total plug-ins: 46,536 (up 76%)

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The top-selling models in France are the French made: Renault ZOE (1,165 plus 148 registered as LCVs) and Peugeot e-208 (679), followed by the Hyundai Kona Electric (351).

A quirk of the month is that the good-old Citroen C-Zero (247) was ahead of the Tesla Model 3 (219), but that's what happens in those strange times.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: