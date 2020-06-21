The decline in May was not that high, even despite there being no help from Chinese Renault City K-ZE.
Renault car sales in May 2020 were cut about in half over the same month in 2019, although in the case of electric cars things look better.
The preliminary sales result is 4,296 (down 18% year-over-year). Interestingly, about one in 20 new Renault passenger cars were all-electric.
After the first five months of 2020, the total result is over 27,200 (up 34% year-over-year) and hopefully, it will further recover.
Renault electric car sales – May 2020
Models
Basically entire weight is carried by the ZOE, as other models are low-volume and the Renault City K-ZE is still at zero for the second month in a row in China.
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 3,921 (down 9%) and 27,243 YTD (up 34%)
- Renault City K-ZE – 0 and 242 YTD (new)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 374 (down 59%) and 2,712 YTD (down 28%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 1 (down 95%) and 55 YTD (down 60%)
Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 92 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (411 YTD).