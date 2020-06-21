Renault car sales in May 2020 were cut about in half over the same month in 2019, although in the case of electric cars things look better.

The preliminary sales result is 4,296 (down 18% year-over-year). Interestingly, about one in 20 new Renault passenger cars were all-electric.

After the first five months of 2020, the total result is over 27,200 (up 34% year-over-year) and hopefully, it will further recover.

Renault electric car sales – May 2020

Models

Basically entire weight is carried by the ZOE, as other models are low-volume and the Renault City K-ZE is still at zero for the second month in a row in China.

from left: Renault Twizy, Renault ZOE, Renault Kangoo Z.E. and Renault Master Z.E.

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 92 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (411 YTD).