Energy density of 250 Wh/kg is already achievable by several manufacturers, some even approache 300 Wh/kg.

New Energy Vehicle manufacturers in China are required by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to submit certain spec data and today we will take a look at the energy density on a cell level.

As it turns out, already several manufacturers use EV batteries with around 250 Wh/kg or more. The highest result belongs to CATL - nearly 280 Wh/kg in the Leap Motor T03, followed by nearly 270 Wh/kg in the case of SK Innovation in the Arcfox Alpha-T, and finally LG Chem at 257 Wh/kg in the MIC Tesla Model 3.

Top 3:

  • CATL cells: 279.56 Wh/kg in Leap Motor T03
  • SK Innovation cells: 269.44 Wh/kg in Arcfox Alpha-T
  • LG Chem cells: 257.10 Wh/kg in Tesla Model 3

Those are the highest results declared by the manufacturers in production vehicles. Of course, on a pack level, the results will be significantly lower, as the equation includes all the necessary equipment - electrical connections, cooling, safety, enclosure, etc.

As far as the cells are concerned, we are now waiting as someone soon will cross the 300 Wh/kg mark on a commercial scale in a production electric car.

The list of the top 20 highest energy density results is provided by the Moneyball (see below):

 