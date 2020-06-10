It's time for Episode 3 of Munroe Live's, Tesla Cybertruck benchmarking series in which Sandy Munro offers a lesson in how truck drivelines work and his personal experiences and thoughts on off-roading.

In this episode, Sandy offers up some of his past experience off-roading, including his off-road training from Land Rover. He then explains a traditional driveline layout and gives a nice tutorial about how differentials work. He then goes on to explain the difference in open, locking, and limited-slip differentials.

Sandy doesn't even try to hide his enthusiasm for the upcoming Cybertruck. He explains that he's a truck guy and loves to off-road. He also reveals his daily driver is a Jeep Rubicon. He says we shouldn't even be calling the Cybertruck a pickup truck because it's much more than that.

This is not a pickup truck, forget it. This is the off-roading truck that everyone who's like me would like to have. - Sandy Munro on Tesla's Cybertruck.

Using some diagrams and an actual open differential taken from a vehicle, Munro explains why outside wheels are able to travel a greater distance in a turn than the inside wheel does. The Cybertruck's tri-motor setup won't need a rear differential, because each rear wheel will have its own dedicated motor, as is the case in the upcoming Rivian R1T electric pick up.

So check out the video and let us know if you've learned anything. It's pretty basic differential information, but as Sandy mentions, most people probably don't really understand how they function, and what the differences are. We appreciate the effort Munro is making in the lead up to the Cybertruck tear down.

Munro's differential tutorial

By explaining these things now, many of the viewers will better understand what he's talking about when he's actually taking apart the Cybertruck, and referencing the things he's explained in these benchmarking videos.