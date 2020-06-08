Today, Toyota announced the market launch of the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime in Japan, as the cars are now available at the dealerships.

The prices vary between 4,690,000 JPY ($43,290) for the base grade and 5,390,000 JPY ($49,760) for the top grade.

Toyota RAV4 Prime prices in Japan:

G grade - 4,690,000 JPY ($43,290)

"Z" grade - 4,990,000 JPY ($46,060)

BLACK TONE grade - 5,390,000 JPY ($49,760)

We thought that the RAV4 Prime will be a major plug-in seller in Japan, which after the initial spark about 10 years ago turned out to be a rather small market for plug-ins. The RAV4 plug-in hybrid may revive the market, but... it seems that Toyota doesn't think so. The Japanese manufacturer officially announced the monthly sales target of 300 units. Less than 4,000 per year.

In 201,9 Toyota sold in Japan nearly 54,000 vehicles, so the 3,600 plug-ins would be 6.7% for the model (assuming that the overall volume will remain the same).

Hopefully, the U.S. and European markets will be both in the four digits per month.

The production of the Toyota RAV4 Prime takes place at the Nagakusa Plant.

Toyota RAV4 Prime specs: