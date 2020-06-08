In Japan, the Toyota RAV4 Prime will start from 4,690,000 JPY ($43,290).
Today, Toyota announced the market launch of the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime in Japan, as the cars are now available at the dealerships.
The prices vary between 4,690,000 JPY ($43,290) for the base grade and 5,390,000 JPY ($49,760) for the top grade.
Toyota RAV4 Prime prices in Japan:
- G grade - 4,690,000 JPY ($43,290)
- "Z" grade - 4,990,000 JPY ($46,060)
- BLACK TONE grade - 5,390,000 JPY ($49,760)
We thought that the RAV4 Prime will be a major plug-in seller in Japan, which after the initial spark about 10 years ago turned out to be a rather small market for plug-ins. The RAV4 plug-in hybrid may revive the market, but... it seems that Toyota doesn't think so. The Japanese manufacturer officially announced the monthly sales target of 300 units. Less than 4,000 per year.
In 201,9 Toyota sold in Japan nearly 54,000 vehicles, so the 3,600 plug-ins would be 6.7% for the model (assuming that the overall volume will remain the same).
Hopefully, the U.S. and European markets will be both in the four digits per month.
The production of the Toyota RAV4 Prime takes place at the Nagakusa Plant.
Toyota RAV4 Prime specs:
- manufacturer-estimated all-electric range of up to 42 miles (67.6 km)
in Europe WLTP EV range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles)
in Japan WLTC EV range of up to 95 km (59 miles)
- fuel economy estimated at 94 MPGe
- 18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor (355.2 V pack voltage, 51 Ah cells)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds; 6.0 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 225 kW (302 hp; 306 DIN hp)
2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 130 kW (176 hp) and 219 Nm
front motor: 134 kW and 270 Nm
rear motor: 40 kW and 121 Nm
- on-board charger: 3 kW standard and 6.6 kW option
- optional 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area (230V in Europe)
- based on Toyota’s TGNA platform (GA-K)
- heat pump air conditioning system
- cargo capacity of 520 liters
- warranty:
- 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items
- Additional 60-month/60,000 miles warranties cover the powertrain
- 60 months with no mileage limitation against perforation from corrosion
- Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new.
- The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.