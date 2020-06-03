Italian automaker publishes electrifying short teases announcing new plug-in model, with the caption ‘ our future is charged.’
Maserati may call the electrified version of its revised Ghibli a hybrid, but we’re pretty sure it’s goin to be a plug-in hybrid, the first one in the company’s history. It’s expected to debut before the year concludes, but we don’t exactly know when or where.
It was originally going to be shown at the 2020 Beijing auto show, but that venue has been cancelled, so Maserati will probably host a dedicated event. At this time, the manufacturer has not made any announcements about it - it's only shown this video of a lightning bolt hitting the big trident atop its Modena headquarters.
What we’re really curious is what kind of powertrain Maserati will choose for its smallest sedan. One of two paths seems plausible: either a 2-liter four-cylinder turbo aided by an electric motor or a V6 turbo in place of the four-pot, for extra emphasis on sportiness.
Our hunch is that since Maserati is all about being sporty and flashy, it will choose the second of the two options. Sure, if the Ghibli was a big fleet seller, the 2-liter four-cylinder option would have also been plausible, but since it isn’t, the V6 plus electric boost seems like the safest bet.
But where is Maserati going to get its electrified powertrain from? It currently doesn’t have one available, and its parent company, Fiat-Chrysler, doesn’t have anything suitable for the Ghibli either. We’ll have to wait and see with this one, because the manufacturer lets slip absolutely nothing in the official press release announcing the Ghibli Hybrid.
SparkTheNext: New Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
Modena, 03 June 2020 - Innovation has always been a muse for Maserati’s engineers and designers: it all starts with a spark - a flash of brilliance that catches, that burns, that grows.
The natural world is full of moments where a single spark evolves into something new - an instant where hybridization acts as the catalyst for change, and divergent elements clash and combine; meet and mix; encounter and evolve; giving rise to something better than before.
From this same inspiration comes the all new Ghibli Hybrid: the first in a line of new vehicles at the vanguard of a new era for Maserati.
The signature trident becomes a lightning-rod, channeling the energy from the atmosphere and infusing it with the DNA of the historic Master of Italian Engineering - starting the next chapter in the Maserati story: the first hybrid engine in the history of the marque where innovation and technology meet with high performance automotive engineering, driving Maserati boldly forward towards a more sustainable future.
Curiosity sparked?
#SparkTheNext
Maserati S.p.A.
Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, Maserati’s very first SUV. A complete range, with petrol and diesel engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.
For further information:
MASERATI
Maria Conti – Chief Communication Officer Maserati - maria.conti@maserati.com
Davide Kluzer – Product Communication Responsible – davide.kluzer@maserati.com
Camilla Manzotti – Lifestyle Communication Responsible – camilla.manzotti@maserati.com