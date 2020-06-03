Maserati may call the electrified version of its revised Ghibli a hybrid, but we’re pretty sure it’s goin to be a plug-in hybrid, the first one in the company’s history. It’s expected to debut before the year concludes, but we don’t exactly know when or where.

It was originally going to be shown at the 2020 Beijing auto show, but that venue has been cancelled, so Maserati will probably host a dedicated event. At this time, the manufacturer has not made any announcements about it - it's only shown this video of a lightning bolt hitting the big trident atop its Modena headquarters.

What we’re really curious is what kind of powertrain Maserati will choose for its smallest sedan. One of two paths seems plausible: either a 2-liter four-cylinder turbo aided by an electric motor or a V6 turbo in place of the four-pot, for extra emphasis on sportiness.

Our hunch is that since Maserati is all about being sporty and flashy, it will choose the second of the two options. Sure, if the Ghibli was a big fleet seller, the 2-liter four-cylinder option would have also been plausible, but since it isn’t, the V6 plus electric boost seems like the safest bet.

But where is Maserati going to get its electrified powertrain from? It currently doesn’t have one available, and its parent company, Fiat-Chrysler, doesn’t have anything suitable for the Ghibli either. We’ll have to wait and see with this one, because the manufacturer lets slip absolutely nothing in the official press release announcing the Ghibli Hybrid.