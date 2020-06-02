If Colombia can get BYD's EVs, so to can the U.S. perhaps?
After BYD announced an expansion to Europe, now the Chinese company is starting electric car sales also in Colombia. That's another market outside China, so maybe at some point in the future BYD will enter the U.S. too?
In Colombia, BYD teamed with Motores y Marquinas s S.A. (“Motorysa”, part of Seissa Group), which has become an authorized distributor of BYD's all-electric cars - initially BYD Tang, BYD Yuan and e-series (but we don't know which models exactly from the current lineup: e1, e2, e3, e5).
As a first step, Motorysa has ordered 132 BYD EVs, which will be offered in Bogotá, Medellin, Cali and other cities.
According to the press release, the Colombian government introduced incentives for new energy vehicles in 2017, and in 2019 announced that at least 30% of new newly-purchased vehicles in Colombia’s urban public transportation systems should be electric within six years of the law taking effect.
It will be interesting to see how BYD will cope in Colombia. In the case of electric buses, the sales were quite high - over 400 units, including 379 in a single order in November 2019.
Please let us know us in comments whether you would like to see the BYD Yuan BEV in California (we guess, it would be the first launch market) and at what price it would be a competitor to cars like Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.
Gallery: BYD Yuan BEV
BYD Yuan BEV (120 kW) specs:
- 53.22 kWh battery
- 410 km (255 miles) NEDC of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- 30-80% charging in 1.1 h
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 120 kW and 280 Nm of torque
BYD Yuan BEV (70 kW) specs:
- 53.22 kWh battery
- 410 km (255 miles) NEDC of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 5.8 seconds
- 30-80% charging in 1.1 h
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 70 kW and 180 Nm of torque
Gallery: BYD Tang BEV
BYD Tang BEV 600D specs:
- 82.8 kWh battery
- up to 500 km (310 miles) NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4-4.6 seconds depending on version
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 1.9-2.0 seconds depending on version
- all-wheel drive
- system output 360 kW (two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle)
- fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)
- dimensions 4870×1950×1725
BYD Tang BEV 600 specs:
- 82.8 kWh battery
- up to 520 km (323 miles) NEDC and up to 620 km (385 miles) at constant low speed
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds depending on version
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.7 seconds depending on version
- front-wheel drive
- system output 180 kW and 330 Nm
- fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)
- dimensions 4870×1950×1725
BYD to Introduce Electric Passenger Vehicles to Colombia
BYD recently authorized Motores y Marquinas s S.A. (hereinafter referred to as “Motorysa”) to become its electric passenger vehicle distributor in Colombia. Motorysa will sell BYD’s most popular electric vehicle models including the all-new Tang, Yuan EV and e-series in the country. The first order from Motorysa includes 132 BYD electric cars, which are expected to be delivered in the second half of this year, and will be sold in Bogotá, Medellin, Cali and other cities.
Motorysa belongs to Seissa Group, a leading Colombian firm that has evolved into a one-stop-shop solution for the automotive, machinery, financial and insurance sectors. Motorysa, as the auto distribution company under the group, provides customers with high-quality auto models and boasts over 50 years’ experience in the auto industry.
“Motorysa is an ideal partner to distribute our new energy products locally. We will leverage its local sales network to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles while helping local governments continue to facilitate zero-emission transportation”, said Audrey Li, General Manager of BYD America Auto Sales Passenger Car Department.
“BYD is a world-leading new energy vehicle manufacturer and has strong sales performance. Its products and technologies are safe and reliable,” said Marco Pastrana, General Manager of Motorysa. “We are very honored to be its distributor and will work together to push the boundaries of EV development in Colombia.”
In response to growing urban air pollution, the Colombian government has successfully introduced a series of incentive policies for new energy vehicles since 2017. In July 2019, the country passed a law stipulating that at least 30% of the newly-purchased vehicles in Colombia’s urban public transportation systems should be electric within six years of the law taking effect. With such policy support, it’s predicted that Colombia’s EV market is set to grow.
Since entering the Colombian market in 2012, BYD has been committed to promoting the development of zero-emission transport locally. Last November, it won an order to provide Bogotá with a fleet of 379 pure electric buses – Colombia’s largest and also the continent’s largest electric bus order. A strong reputation built by its electric buses will also help BYD to promote electric passenger vehicles in the country.
BYD’s zero-emission transportation solutions are rapidly gaining ground in Latin America, and now successfully serve markets in many other countries across the region, including Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Uruguay and Argentina. These countries join the growing number of nations across the world betting on greener, electrified public transport systems to help tackle climate change. Globally, BYD buses, taxis and other electric vehicles are present in more than 300 cities, across 50 countries and regions.