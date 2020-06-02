After BYD announced an expansion to Europe, now the Chinese company is starting electric car sales also in Colombia. That's another market outside China, so maybe at some point in the future BYD will enter the U.S. too?

In Colombia, BYD teamed with Motores y Marquinas s S.A. (“Motorysa”, part of Seissa Group), which has become an authorized distributor of BYD's all-electric cars - initially BYD Tang, BYD Yuan and e-series (but we don't know which models exactly from the current lineup: e1, e2, e3, e5).

As a first step, Motorysa has ordered 132 BYD EVs, which will be offered in Bogotá, Medellin, Cali and other cities.

According to the press release, the Colombian government introduced incentives for new energy vehicles in 2017, and in 2019 announced that at least 30% of new newly-purchased vehicles in Colombia’s urban public transportation systems should be electric within six years of the law taking effect.

It will be interesting to see how BYD will cope in Colombia. In the case of electric buses, the sales were quite high - over 400 units, including 379 in a single order in November 2019.

Please let us know us in comments whether you would like to see the BYD Yuan BEV in California (we guess, it would be the first launch market) and at what price it would be a competitor to cars like Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Gallery: BYD Yuan BEV

11 Photos

BYD Yuan BEV (120 kW) specs:

53.22 kWh battery

battery 410 km (255 miles) NEDC of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed

NEDC of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

30-80% charging in 1.1 h

front-wheel-drive

system output of 120 kW and 280 Nm of torque

BYD Yuan BEV (70 kW) specs:

53.22 kWh battery

battery 410 km (255 miles) NEDC of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed

NEDC of all-electric range or 535 km (333 miles) at best at a low constant speed 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 5.8 seconds

30-80% charging in 1.1 h

front-wheel-drive

system output of 70 kW and 180 Nm of torque

Gallery: BYD Tang BEV

10 Photos

BYD Tang BEV 600D specs:

82.8 kWh battery

battery up to 500 km (310 miles) NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed

NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4-4.6 seconds depending on version

depending on version 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 1.9-2.0 seconds depending on version

depending on version all-wheel drive

system output 360 kW (two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle)

(two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle) fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)

dimensions 4870×1950×1725

BYD Tang BEV 600 specs: