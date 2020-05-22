The all-new BYD Han was priced in China from 230,000 yuan ($32,325) to 280,000 yuan ($39,350) - after subsidies - depending on the version.

The least expensive is the plug-in hybrid Han DM, which is equipped with a 13 kWh battery for EV range of up to 81 km (50 miles) of NEDC.

The all-electric version starts from 240,000 yuan ($33,730), but offers already quite a substantial range of 506 km (314 miles) NEDC, using a 65 kWh battery.

Prices after subsidies:

BEV:

240,000 yuan ($33,730) - range of 506 km (314 miles) NEDC, 65 kWh, FWD

260,000 yuan ($36,540) - range of 605 km (376 miles) NEDC, 77 kWh, FWD

280,000 yuan ($39,350) - range of 550 km (342 miles) NEDC, 77 kWh, AWD

PHEV:

230,000 yuan ($32,325) - all-electric range of 81 km (50 miles) NEDC

Besides it being a new model, the Han is a very special EV because it is pioneering the all-new Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version.

Gallery: BYD Han

15 Photos

BYD Han (汉) BEV what to expect:

long range of some up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC

Reportedly two battery options:

65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain

77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain

battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds

two powertrain options for BEV:

FWD (163 kW)

AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)

FWD (163 kW) AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear) highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET power electronics (inverter)

DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 25 minutes, 10 minutes of recharge for up to 135 km (84 miles) of range

drag coefficient of 0.233

Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm

BYD Han (汉) PHEV what to expect: