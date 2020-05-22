The all-electric version, after subsidies, starts from 240,000 yuan ($33,730), slightly above the PHEV version.
Prices after subsidies:
BEV:
- 240,000 yuan ($33,730) - range of 506 km (314 miles) NEDC, 65 kWh, FWD
- 260,000 yuan ($36,540) - range of 605 km (376 miles) NEDC, 77 kWh, FWD
- 280,000 yuan ($39,350) - range of 550 km (342 miles) NEDC, 77 kWh, AWD
PHEV:
- 230,000 yuan ($32,325) - all-electric range of 81 km (50 miles) NEDC
Besides it being a new model, the Han is a very special EV because it is pioneering the all-new Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version.
Gallery: BYD Han
BYD Han (汉) BEV what to expect:
- long range of some up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC
- Reportedly two battery options:
65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain
77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain
- Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- two powertrain options for BEV:
FWD (163 kW)
AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)
- highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET power electronics (inverter)
- DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 25 minutes, 10 minutes of recharge for up to 135 km (84 miles) of range
- drag coefficient of 0.233
- Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm
BYD Han (汉) PHEV what to expect:
- all-electric range of up to 81 km (50 miles) NEDC
- 13 kWh battery
- 2.0L gasoline engine (about 140 kW) and 180 kW electric motor
- all-electric range of up to about 81 km (50 miles)