Gaussin and Total announced a joint project of the world's first fully electric aircraft refueller transporter ART FULL ELEC, which will be deployed by the end of 2020.

The first prototype, capable of towing two fuel tankers, with a fuel capacity of 30 tons each, will be used at the Airbus industrial site in Toulouse, France.

Gaussin intends to use lithium-ion batteries from Saft (part of Total since 2016), although the press release does not reveal capacity.

"Saft will provide the lithium-ion batteries for this future fleet. The batteries will be entirely developed and manufactured at Saft’s facilities in Nersac and Bordeaux in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France."

An electric aircraft refueller sounds like another perfect application for electric vehicles. Hopefully, the fleet of such vehicles will grow.

The press release suggests that Gaussin and Total might engage also in the development of other innovative vehicles.

Earlier this year, Gaussin deployed all-electric “shifters” - Gaussin Trailer and Swap Body Movers (TSBM) - for UPS in London, envisioned for autonomous mode, at some point in the future.