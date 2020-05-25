Campgrounds are still closed in many areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders. However, some are starting to open up. Our friends over at the Trail Less Traveled YouTube channel were lucky enough to finally find an open campground for the holiday weekend.

If you haven't been following the story, they're avid campers. In the past, they pulled a huge RV with a pickup truck. Recently, they decided to buy a Tesla Model X. Then, they found a smaller travel trailer better-suited for the Tesla, since towing anything too large will have a big impact on range.

We shared their first towing test with you recently. They proved that even while heading into heavy winds, they could get about 100 miles of range before needing to charge. Now, they're off on their first real camping trip with the Model X and smaller camper.

How far will they make it before charging? Can they plug in at the campsite? Will the family of five be okay with the smaller camper? They've got a lot of questions to answer. This is definitely a new experience for them. Check out the video for more details.

We've reached out to the family and will have more content and information to share with you in the future. In the meantime, leave us your comments below.

Video Description via Trail Less Traveled on YouTube:

Camping with a Tesla || Sn. 3, Ep. 30

We finally found an open campground to take the Tesla Model X and our Coachman Apex Nano 194BHS ↓↓↓MORE BELOW↓↓↓

Can you charge a Tesla at a campsite while your camper is plugged in? Can the Tesla tow with strong winds? Can a family of 5 survive 3 nights in a 22' travel trailer? We found out!