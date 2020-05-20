Check out this sleek Tesla Model XL rendering, a variant of the Tesla Model X with a higher roofline and no falcon-wing doors.

The falcon-wing doors are one of the Model X's most unique features. However, they tend to be a bit problematic too, so why not imagine a Model X without those doors? Better yet, let's go a step further and expand the roofline to make it a bit more minivan-like, while at the same time increasing the space within.

Gallery: Tesla Model XL

3 Photos

That's precisely what we see right here in the rendered images above. The renders come our way via Driveable Designs, who states:

"I recently created this Tesla Model XL rendering, a variant of the Tesla Model X with a higher roofline and no wingdoors. I used Pixlr E and Autodesk Sketchbook. Although it may look similar to a minivan, it is not because it does not have sliding doors. To learn more about how I made this rendering go to DrivableDesigns.com."

We approve of this new look for the Model X, but do you? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

The Tesla Model X is an amazing luxury SUV that is powered by electricity. It was introduced by a concept 2012 before finally reaching production in 2015. It has a coupe-style roof and a sleek, bold design. The vehicle has seating for seven and plenty of cargo space. But what if it were even bigger? In this video, I digitally transform the Model X into a minivan-style vehicle with extra seating.