EVs, just like ICE cars, are in the red, but at least the decline is lower, which results in a higher share.

The coronavirus outbreak significantly affected Renault car sales, which decreased by 78% globally year-over-year. Also, the all-electric car sales declined by 50% to 2,489.

We haven't seen such a low Renault EV sales result for quite some time (January 2018 was similar with 2,510 sales), however, the share of EVs out of the total volume is great - 5.8% globally and 10% in Europe.

We expect better results later this year as the Renault ZOE is still one of the best-selling EVs in Europe.

Fortunately, after the first four months of 2020, the total EV sales are still up by 45% year-over-year at 23,307, thanks to an outstanding January and February.

More about Renault

china renault withdraws ice passenger cars In China, Renault Withdraws ICE Passenger Cars, Focuses On EVs, LCVs
renault zoe dc charging test power Renault ZOE DC Charging Test Reveals Peak Power Of 46 kW

Renault electric car sales – April 2020

external_image

Models

Sales stats for particular models do not reveal much this time. One worrying thing is maybe zero sales of the new Renault City K-ZE, launched in China just seven months ago with just 2,900 sales total.

Renault lineup - from left Twizy, ZOE, Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E.
from left: Renault Twizy, Renault ZOE, Renault Kangoo Z.E. and Renault Master Z.E.

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 139 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (319 YTD).