EVs, just like ICE cars, are in the red, but at least the decline is lower, which results in a higher share.
The coronavirus outbreak significantly affected Renault car sales, which decreased by 78% globally year-over-year. Also, the all-electric car sales declined by 50% to 2,489.
We haven't seen such a low Renault EV sales result for quite some time (January 2018 was similar with 2,510 sales), however, the share of EVs out of the total volume is great - 5.8% globally and 10% in Europe.
We expect better results later this year as the Renault ZOE is still one of the best-selling EVs in Europe.
Fortunately, after the first four months of 2020, the total EV sales are still up by 45% year-over-year at 23,307, thanks to an outstanding January and February.
Renault electric car sales – April 2020
Models
Sales stats for particular models do not reveal much this time. One worrying thing is maybe zero sales of the new Renault City K-ZE, launched in China just seven months ago with just 2,900 sales total.
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 2,117 (down 50%) and 23,307 YTD (up 45%)
- Renault City K-ZE – 0 and 242 YTD (new)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 355 (down 54%) and 2,349 YTD (down 17%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 17 (down 11%) and 53 YTD (down 55%)
Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 139 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (319 YTD).