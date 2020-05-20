The coronavirus outbreak significantly affected Renault car sales, which decreased by 78% globally year-over-year. Also, the all-electric car sales declined by 50% to 2,489.

We haven't seen such a low Renault EV sales result for quite some time (January 2018 was similar with 2,510 sales), however, the share of EVs out of the total volume is great - 5.8% globally and 10% in Europe.

We expect better results later this year as the Renault ZOE is still one of the best-selling EVs in Europe.

Fortunately, after the first four months of 2020, the total EV sales are still up by 45% year-over-year at 23,307, thanks to an outstanding January and February.

Renault electric car sales – April 2020

Models

Sales stats for particular models do not reveal much this time. One worrying thing is maybe zero sales of the new Renault City K-ZE, launched in China just seven months ago with just 2,900 sales total.

from left: Renault Twizy, Renault ZOE, Renault Kangoo Z.E. and Renault Master Z.E.

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 139 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (319 YTD).