Long before the world was fascinated by Elon Musk, his mother Maye Musk became a star in her own right. South Africa’s first plus-size model who eventually appeared in Vogue and Cosmopolitan, Maye Musk also worked to support her three children (Tosca, Kimbal, and Elon) as a dietician.

It turns out that Maye Musk recently released a new book, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success — in it, she provides recommendations on raising successful children. She also tells some delightful stories from Elon's early days.

An excerpt from Forbes offers unique insight into raising Elon. She writes, "When Elon was young, for instance, I noticed that he read everything. I was a reader, too, but I would forget a story the moment it was done. Elon, on the other hand, remembered everything he read. He was always absorbing information. We called Elon the Encyclopedia, because he had read the Encyclopedia Britannica and Collier's Encyclopedia, and remembered everything. That’s also why we call him Genius Boy. We could ask him anything."

Maye Musk tried to instill independence in her children early. "I didn’t treat them like babies or scold them. I never told them what to study. They just let me know what they were studying, or didn’t. I didn’t check their homework; that was their responsibility. It certainly hasn’t hurt their careers," she says.

Above: Maye Musk discusses her new book (YouTube: CNBC)

"When they went to university, they lived in quite poor conditions, mattress on the floor, six housemates, or a dilapidated house, but they were fine with that. If your children aren’t used to luxuries, they survive well. You don’t need to spoil them. Once you’re sure your kids are in safe situations, let them look after themselves," she continues.

Maye Musk believes it's important to allow children to follow their passions. She says, "I love my kids, and I’m so proud of them for everything they have accomplished. My oldest child, Elon, is making electric cars to save the environment and launching rockets... my children showed their interests at an early age, and to this day, they continue with the same interests and love them."

Source: Forbes, CNBC