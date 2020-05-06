Automakers in Europe are gradually resuming the production of cars, initially at a slower rate than before COVID-19 crisis, as they have to take dozens of precautions.

Earlier this month, Škoda announced the restart of the high-voltage battery production at its main Mladá Boleslav plant in Czechia as planned.

The plant supplies batteries for the Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid, as well as other PHEV models for the Volkswagen Group, based on the MQB platform.

"To keep the workforce safe, more than 80 precautions have to be strictly followed. The car manufacturer has put the measures in place to protect factory and office staff in the best-possible way and prevent them from becoming infected."

The Skoda Superb iV has been produced at the Kvasiny plan since September 2019.

It's not an exception, as Škoda basically resumed production at all its Czech plants and it seems that things are getting better. At least we know that there should be no shortage of battery packs.

"The battery systems are built on the line, tested and charged before they are fitted in the cars. Around 200 employees are involved in the battery assembly process in Mladá Boleslav. ŠKODA is also planning to expand its current production capacities this year. Manufacturing is supported by 13 KUKA robots who – with a maximum payload capacity of between 210 and 500 kg – take care of transporting particularly heavy or bulky components."

Christian Bleiel, Head of Component Production at ŠKODA AUTO, said:

“At the Mladá Boleslav site, we produce high-voltage traction batteries used in plug-in hybrids from various Group brands. In recent weeks, we have thoroughly prepared for the scheduled restart to ensure that we can deliver the required quantities under the current conditions from the start. Of course, complying with the precautions required to keep our employees as safe as possible remains the top priority.”