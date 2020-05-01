The first time I reported an issue with glasses on Tesla vehicles was on January 6. Sergio Rodriguez's Model X had a waterfall in his dashboard. We later learned from Chad Hrencecin, from "The Electrified Garage," and also from George Catalin Marinescu, from "Doctor Tesla," that this was a common issue. New glass issues emerged in March. Surprisingly, the Tesla Model Y teardown shed some light on the causes of these problems.

Two recent videos come to the rescue about this subject. The first one, embedded above, had the goal of showing a naked body. Don't be naughty: it was the Model Y's body-in-white, or BIW, for short.

Munro showed the structures of the body, such as the shot guns, and talked about measures Tesla takes to make the Model Y a silent car, such as filling some of them with foam. The engineer also spoke about the lack of paint on the frunk bay, something we have already mentioned Toyota also does with the Etios, a cheap car sold in Brazil and India.

Again, Munro found welding splashes and was not very happy with the roof rack attachments. Part of the urethane that is used to glue the roof glass to the body had invaded the front attachment. That will make installing the roof rack a tough job. The engineer advises anyone willing to have one to order it from Tesla straight ahead: that's the only way to have it installed for sure.

This is when Munro shows that the urethane did not properly cure. That means this material was still raw, as if it had just been applied.

Could this be the reason for the rear glass of Ameya Amritwar's Model 3 to fly away from his car? It surely is related to the issue in Rodriguez's Model X. Urethane application seems to be something Tesla should give more attention to.

In the video right above, Munro has a cathartic moment showing he was right to push Ford to use modules for doors back in 1987. The video is worth watching just for that moment alone, by the way. Ford still does not use them, but that is not his problem anymore. He is just happy that Tesla does.

While showing the module, Munro mentions the stirrups and the compensation springs Tesla doors have because of the frameless windows its cars have.

Would these stirrups and springs be related to the glasses that are spontaneously breaking up, such as Balaji Simma's?

Perhaps these windows are shattering due to heat shocks, as some readers suggested. Anyway, what if they are related to the alignment of the doors? Or to the design of these modules? Or even to compensation springs that are too strong? We'll probably have to wait a little more to clarify this. If you have any information or related problem to report, get in touch with us.