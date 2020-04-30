If the Cybertruck shocked traditional Tesla fans for its square looks, it might have given it some more due to its engineering. Given that nothing in the project changes, it will be the first production car to present a stressed-skin structure, also known as exoskeleton. What if that was a trend instead of unibody construction? We could have famous vehicles with the same square appearance of the Cybertruck, such as these LeasingOptions.co.uk imagined.

We would like to believe that the stressed-skin structure would be just part of the Cybetruck inspiration. These cars would also have to be electric. Otherwise, it would make no sense to have them here at InsideEVs.

Therefore, we invite you to imagine they are also powered by electricity instead of the combustion engines their production versions presented.