MG (part of Chinese SAIC) is expected to introduce its second all-electric model in the UK this year, and start sales "as soon as showrooms reopen."

This new model turns out to be an electric estate MG 5, which is expected to be an upgraded and rebadged SAIC Roewe Ei5, available in China since 2018.

There are no details about the MG 5, so we don't know whether the specs will be the same as the Ei5, which is equipped with a 52.5 kWh battery for 420 km (261 miles) of NEDC range, and 85 kW electric motor.

One thing is sure, the MG 5 is poised to be the first all-electric estate in Europe, as the customer deliveries will begin in Q4.

This way, SAIC is expanding its plug-in portfolio in Europe. The MG ZS EV already is available in multiple European countries and seems to cope relatively well.

If the MG 5 is affordable (Autocar expects £25,495/€29,000 after Plug-In Car Grant compared to 130,800 yuan/£15,000 for the Ei5 in China), maybe more people in Europe will consider Chinese EV.

Besides the MG ZS EV and MG 5, MG intends to launch in 2020 also a plug-in hybrid SUV, the MG eHS model.

SAIC Roewe Ei5 specs:

420 km (261 miles) of NEDC range

of NEDC range 52.5 kWh battery

battery 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 4.8 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

85 kW and 255 electric motor

AC normal charging in 8.5 h

DC fast charging by 80% in 40 minutes

Gallery: SAIC Roewe Ei5