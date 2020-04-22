Audi e-tron was the top-selling model in March, while MG ZS EV ranked number one for the first quarter.

Israel is another country where plug-in electric cars quickly gaining popularity. After the relatively solid 1.5% in 2019, sales in the first quarter of 2020 reached about 2.1% market share.

According to the EV Sales Blog's preliminary report, this year March was an exceptionally good month with a record of 1,070 new plug-in car sales (1,807 YTD).

Since the overall car sales went down by 36%, the plug-in market share surge to 5.8%!

Israel plug-in electric car sales - March 2020

In terms of models, the market seems to switch from mostly plug-in hybrids to all-electric, as now three BEVs entered the top 5 for the year.

The table is quite interesting, completely different than in other countries. In first place is MG ZS EV with 317 sales YTD, which underlines the importance of more affordable models.

On the other hand, we see that in March the top-selling model was the much more expensive Audi e-tron (186), which with 206 sales in Q1 is also third overall.

Between the two, in second place, is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (247 YTD).

external_image
Source: EV Sales Blog