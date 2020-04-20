According to the latest news, this month Toyota and Lexus will introduce three all-electric cars in China:

Lexus UX 300e

Toyota C-HR BEV

Toyota IZOA BEV

The Toyota C-HR BEV and Toyota IZOA BEV, promised in Spring 2018, are basically the same, although produced separately, by two joint ventures:

Toyota C-HR BEV by GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.

Toyota IZOA BEV by FAW Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd.

Both models are simply electric versions of the C-HR/IZOA compact crossover/SUV, built on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. Equipped with a 54.3 kWh battery, each should be good for about 400 km (250 miles) of NEDC range, but in the real world, we do not expect more than 300 km (186 miles).

The Lexus UX 300e (based on the conventional version of the UX crossover) seems to be also closely related to the two Toyota siblings. At least the battery capacity of 54.3 kWh indicates that the EC tech might be the same.

2020 Lexus UX 300e

Market launch of the first all-electric Lexus was set for April 26, 2020.