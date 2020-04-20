The Tesla Model S and Model X come standard with Bioweapon Defense Mode, which is possible due to a massive HEPA filter. If you haven't seen it or replaced it, you're likely to be shocked by its size. According to Tesla, the filter is "100 times more effective than premium automotive filters.” It removes “at least 99.97% of fine particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, as well as bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores." Is it really necessary, though?

There's a pretty good chance that going out in your car is not going to make you highly susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, but we're not doctors. At this point, it seems even doctors and scientists aren't 100-percent sure about many details related to this new disease. We can tell you that we have seen many people walking alone outside with masks and gloves on, and just about as many people driving down the road with their windows closed and masks and gloves on.

Clearly, some people are extremely concerned about the potential for getting sick. Even when they're alone, practicing social distancing, and not touching anything except things only they've touched themselves, they're wearing gloves and masks. In a perfect world, the air inside your car should be clean, right? All cars have air filters for that purpose. However, not all air filters are created equal.

For all practical purposes, a massive HEPA filter is probably unnecessary in your car. However, if you're concerned about all those gas cars you're following, it's sure to help. If you or one of your family members has asthma or another breathing condition, the excessive filter could prove very helpful. It probably provides some peace of mind during an outbreak, too. Check out the video to see the mammoth Tesla filter and how to replace it.

