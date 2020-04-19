The EVs in Q1 were only slightly affected by COVID-19 and the sales were at all-time record levels.
The preliminary sales data for Western Europe* indicates that the plug-in electric car sales were in the first quarter higher than ever before.
The all-electric car registrations improved some 56% year-over-year to a record of 126,000 (4.6% market share). In March alone, it was a near-record at 50,000 and 6.5% market share.
The total number of plug-in car registrations (including PHEVs) in Q1 exceeds 200,000.
According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, the top automotive groups by all-electric car sales in Q1 in Western Europe were:
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: close to 30,000
- Volkswagen Group
- Tesla
- PSA Group
- Hyundai-Kia
- BMW Group
- Daimler
- SAIC/GM
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Honda
* 17 markets: EU Member States prior to the 2004 enlargement plus EFTA markets (Norway and Switzerland) and UK
Source: schmidtmatthias.de