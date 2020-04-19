The EVs in Q1 were only slightly affected by COVID-19 and the sales were at all-time record levels.

The preliminary sales data for Western Europe* indicates that the plug-in electric car sales were in the first quarter higher than ever before.

The all-electric car registrations improved some 56% year-over-year to a record of 126,000 (4.6% market share). In March alone, it was a near-record at 50,000 and 6.5% market share.

The total number of plug-in car registrations (including PHEVs) in Q1 exceeds 200,000.

 

According to  industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, the top automotive groups by all-electric car sales in Q1 in Western Europe were:

  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: close to 30,000
  • Volkswagen Group
  • Tesla
  • PSA Group
  • Hyundai-Kia
  • BMW Group
  • Daimler
  • SAIC/GM
  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Honda
 

* 17 markets: EU Member States prior to the 2004 enlargement plus EFTA markets (Norway and Switzerland) and UK

Source: schmidtmatthias.de