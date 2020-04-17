Vattenfall intends to electrify its total car fleet of 4,600 vehicles by 2030, but things have to be accelerated, especially in the light commercial vehicle category (2,600 vehicles).

The company recently announced a new policy for benefit cars and commercial passenger vehicles. It requires ordering only electric ones (with small exceptions).

Currently, almost two-thirds of benefit cars and 25% of commercial passenger vehicles are all-electric or plug-in hybrid.

From 2021 on, new management cars (a sub-category of benefit cars) will have to be all-electric. The wider benefit cars category was required to go plug-in (BEV or PHEV) since about three years ago.

The commercial passenger vehicles will be electrified when it's possible:

"These are cars that are used for work-related purposes such as sales cars or normal passenger cars used in service operations. The new policy means that it is now only allowed to order an electric vehicle, unless it can be shown that this would cause a significant harm to the business. An exception could be for example when the vehicle is used in daily operative work where extreme situations occur (such as emergency repairs or when the vehicle needs to drive a high mileage each day)."

The light commercial vehicle category has been so far electrified at just 2%, so Vattenfall is still seeking how to progress with the remaining 98% of the 2,600 strong fleet.

The problem here is the lack of choice and availability of small, medium and large vans, according to the company.

“The main reason is that there has been a lack of available and suitable car models on the market. But this has changed recently, and we hope to quickly gain speed in also electrifying our cars in this category soon,”

In terms of charging infrastructure, Vattenfall installed some 865 charging points at the office locations (mostly in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands), as well as operating more than 16,000 public charge points (in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and Norway).