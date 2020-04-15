Bollinger is proposing some very unique looking off-road ready EVs with its B1 and B2 models. They will all be hand-built and appear to have been designed with the proverbial ruler and pencil - there isn’t a curve in sight and they look really unique both inside and out.

And it’s not all show and less go than you would expect. With a twin motor setup (one driving each axle), a combined power output of 614 horsepower and peak torque of 668 pound feet (905 Nm) and 15 inches of ground clearance (and 10 inches of suspension travel), it should be an unstoppable force off-road; they also have a dedicated low gear to make them even more capable crawlers.

Power for both the B1 and B2 comes from a 120 kWh battery pack that will provide a range of around 200 miles on a single charge. But if that’s not enough, the company will offer an optional 180 kWh pack that should extend the usable range. Both the B1 and B2 are rated to tow up 5,000 pounds.

What Bolinger is showcasing is quite unique in the industry, but even at a cost of around $125,000, it will surely find buyers, especially since it’s being marketed as ‘ the last truck you’re ever going to buy,’ emphasizing its durability.

Speaking of durability, the company recently released two videos showing what it’s putting prototypes through to make sure the finished vehicles are reliable and perform as expected.