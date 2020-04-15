Elon Musk in his latest series of tweets said that the upcoming Giga Berlin plant (aka Tesla Gigafactory 4) in Germany will have "world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature".

We assume that - since the construction of the plant might start soon - the decision about the manufacturing equipment was already taken.

It will be surely a great thing if Tesla will be able to bring to the market an outstanding and flawless paint effect, at a competitive cost. We already saw that Tesla can significantly improve its manufacturing - just compare the Model Y with Model 3 - so let's keep our fingers crossed.

The paint shop improvements are scheduled also for existing plants - Tesla Factory in Fremont and Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

How about the "Cybertruck Gigafactory"? Well, as the stainless steel is difficult to paint this particular model will be available only as is. The good news is that there is always an option to wrap it.

There is no info on whether Tesla will offer an in-house wrap service in the future. Currently, there are plenty of third-party shops that should be more than happy to do it for you.

See example images and applications for the Cybertruck here.