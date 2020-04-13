Sandy Munro did not hide how disappointed he was with the Tesla Model Y wiring harnesses. Like us, he expected them to be significantly reduced due to patents that talked about an innovative system for that.

If they ever make it into production, they will show up in a new vehicle, not in the Model Y. For now, what we have are the same harnesses the Model 3 and an empty bottle of Canadian Club whiskey right beside them. Was that a disappointing metaphor?

Munro praises the use of wire troughs and candy striping, with smaller wire gauges. The engineer then mentions a higher voltage would help reduce the gauges further, such as “40, 42V”, but we believe he meant 48V, as some hybrid systems we currently see in use.

Munro also talks about communications over power lines. We understood that as the use of CAN bus, but that is not new. What we expected was a new wiring system that was both shorter and easier to install in the car with robots, and there is nothing of that kind in the Model Y.

Gallery: Sandy Munro: Tesla Model Y Wiring Is Not The Revolution It Promised To Be

12 Photos

Another disappointment the engineer had was that he expected the charging cable not only to source energy to the car but also to get it from it to other applications. That would allow a Tesla to use smart grids or even to help another vehicle get juice in case of an emergency. Munro probably expected that due to a lot of redundancies on the circuit boards, but it was not in the Model Y as well. It would be fantastic if it did.

The engineer uses this video to show the heat pump out of the vehicle, connected to the octovalve – like a Medusa head waiting to turn people into stone – and the front cradle with the induction motor. Both will go to other people that will disassemble them at home to tell us more about them. We hope these components will give us better news than the wiring harnesses could.