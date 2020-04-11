March was actually one of the better months for plug-in car sales in the Netherlands.

Passenger car sales in the Netherlands went down by 25% in March, but that's not the case for plug-ins, which still managed to note some gains, despite the challenging situation.

The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 5,102 at a year-over-year growth of 8%.

More importantly, the plug-in share in the market expanded to 17%, and 14% were all-electric cars alone.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – March 2020

After the first three months of 2020, some 12,208 new plug-ins were registered (up 14% year-over-year) at an average market share of 12% (9% for BEVs).

Model rank

The March numbers were noticeably inflated by the volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3, which often happens during the last month of a quarter.

Tesla Model 3 registrations amounted to 1,339 (the best result for the month) - enough to regain first place in the year-to-date rank, with 1,626 units total.

It's pretty funny that in early 2020 we see Model 3 fighting for the win with... Opel Ampera-e (the European version of the Chevrolet Bolt EV). Opel is still selling a lot of Ampera-e under significant discounts to achieve its emission targets - 320 additional new registrations in March translated into 1,279 YTD and second place overall. Impressive.

Similarly strong results in Q1 were noted by the Volkswagen e-Golf (403 and 1,192 YTD) and Kia Niro EV (525 and 1,176 YTD).

Top 20 for the year:

