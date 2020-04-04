Mitsubishi car sales in the U.S. noticeably declined during the first quarter of 2020 (by 15.5% to 35,563), but that does not explain why the Outlander PHEV declined by 45% year-over-year to just 347.

That's a huge drop, especially compared to the standard Outlander, which went down just 6.8% to 12,809. As a result, the Outlander PHEV accounts for barely 1.0% of total Mitsubishi sales in the country.

For comparison, in 2019, the Japanese company sold 2,810 units.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2020

While the U.S. sales are searching for a new bottom, in 2019 in Europe as much as 20% of total Mitsubishi volume was Outlander PHEVs.

We also checked the Canadian market, which turns out to be way bigger for the Outlander PHEV, as during 12 months (between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020), sales amounted to 4,149 or about 17.4% of total Mitsubishi sales.

Moreover, the PHEV was almost as popular as the conventional version: 4,149 Vs 5,901, while in the U.S., it's like 1 to 37. An interesting diversity between the two countries.

Detailed results for the U.S. market:

Globally, Mitsubishi sold more than 200,000 Outlander PHEVs, including more than 50,000 in the UK alone.

Unfortunately, Mitsubishi was recently forced to temporarily suspend production at several of its plants in Japan, including the Okazaki plant near Nagoya (from April 9th to April 17th), where the Outlander is produced.