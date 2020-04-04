Volvo Cars reported a significant decline in global car sales during the first quarter of 2020 by 18.2% year-over-year to 131,889, although the plug-in Volvo Recharge lineup is actually expanding.

Before we jump to the numbers, let's note also that according to Volvo, China "is showing signs of recovery, as showroom traffic continues to improve".

The global plug-in sales accounted for a significant 14.7% of total Volvo volume so far this year, which is about 19,388!

In comparison with the previous year, Volvo Recharge sales increased by 62% - from about 11,938 (7.4% of total volume).

"Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models maintained a strong sales momentum in the first quarter, comprising of 14.7 per cent of all cars sold in the period. The comparable share at the end of the same period last year stood at 7.4 per cent. Recharge is the overarching brand name for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain."

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below: