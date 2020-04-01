When the Alaska Highway Superchargers are complete, a Tesla Cybertruck rally will be conducted from Silicon Valley to Delta Junction.

After completing the coast-to-coast highway in Canada, Tesla is now targeting a new unreached land - Alaska, one of the states that still didn't get a proper fast-charging infrastructure.

The company already selected first location (which may vary), and timing (which may vary): Anchorage in 2020.

Anchorage, AK

Coming Soon

Target opening in 2020
Exact timing and specific location may vary

Tesla Supercharger Anchorage Alaska
Tesla Supercharger Anchorage Alaska

See also

tesla installed superchargers across canada Tesla Electrifies 20 New V3 Superchargers In Canada
evolt first snackandcharge charger eVolt Reveals SnackAndCharge: World's First Vending Machine Charger
electric wheelbarrow funny review video Reviewed: The Dual-Motor Off-Road Utility EV Of The Year
video cheapest way more ev power This Super Cheap Upgrade Will Boost Your Tesla's Horsepower

Today, more news emerged as it seems that the entire Alaska Highway will be electrified with a bunch of Supercharging stations.

Tesla's new approach seems to be placing Superchargers pretty densely, as the electric cars' range is usually lower in cold weather.

 

Since British Columbia, Canada is also not yet covered in the northern direction, we believe that Tesla customers will be relying on CHAdeMO adapters over there.