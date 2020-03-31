A recent report on our sister site Motor1.com revealed that General Motors is delaying mid-cycle facelifts on many of its models. We reached out to GM for more details. The automaker confirmed that this is the case. The refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV will now launch as a 2022 model.

Not all the news from GM was negative, however. The company told us that its "near-term programs," which include its upcoming EV portfolio, will not likely face any impact. More specifically, the upcoming Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Cruise Origin, and Ultium battery program will remain intact.

A General Motors spokesperson shared:

“All our development teams around the globe are looking for opportunities to conserve resources by adjusting program timing and deferring spending. Near-term programs like our full-size SUVs, and our EV portfolio including the Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Cruise Origin and the Ultium battery program will see little or no impact."

The spokesperson explained that the new plans will push back launches originally scheduled for 2020 (as 2021 models) into 2021 (as 2022 models). A second GM spokesperson reiterated and further clarified: