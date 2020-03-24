The Tesla Model Y has been rendered to life as a rad police cruiser. Tesla vehicles, including the Model S, Model X and Model 3, are already in use by police departments around the world and we're sure it won't be long before a Model Y joins a police fleet. But will it look like this?

Our friend Joshua of Drivable Designs comes through with yet another rad render and, as he states:

I created this rendering of a 2020 Tesla Model Y Police Interceptor using Autodesk Sketchbook Mobile. I started with an image of a black Tesla Model Y and then added details from there. The rendering took only 30 minutes to make. To see more renderings, check out https://drivabledesigns.wordpress.com/

Drivable Designs has provided InsideEVs with several renders of later. We've included a few directly below:

Back to the police version of the Model Y though. What do you think of this latest render? Let us know in comments below.

Video description via Drivable Designs on YouTube: