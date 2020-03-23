With shelter-in-place orders spreading across America nearly as fast as the coronavirus has, some Tesla owners may be asking what's the best way to tend to their Tesla if they aren't driving it regularly anymore. Well, we have some advice, and it's coming from the YouTube channel Black Tesla.

Caring for an electric car during long idle periods is a little different than it is for a gas or diesel car. Hopefully, the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders won't last long enough for people to really need to consider special treatment for their Tesla, but it's good to know what to do if that becomes necessary.

My Model 3 sheltered safely in the garage, complete with the necessary COVID-19 supplies!

The main thing to consider with any electric car that's parked for an extended period is proper battery management. You don't want to ever leave an EV's battery fully charged or with a very low state of charge for an extended period. Keeping the battery somewhere between 40% and 80% is ideal, and the video does recommend lowering your maximum charge limit a little during this period.

So check out the video and let us know what you think. Did they miss anything? Do you have tips of your own? If so, please leave them in the comment section below and please stay safe everyone.