Komatsu PC30E-5 electric mini excavator offers zero-emission, quiet and simple operation without vibrations.
Komatsu is introducing a new, electrifying product in Japan, the PC30E-5 all-electric mini excavator, which in prototype version debuted in Spring 2019 at Bauma 2019 in Germany (see videos down below).
It's equipped with a 36 kWh battery and an 18.2 kW electric motor. We are not sure how long it can work before needing to recharge, but it will be probably at least a typical shift. Then the batteries can be fast-charged to 80% (or slow charged overnight).
Komatsu intends to make the PC30E-5 available for rent to "impress as many customers as possible" before jumping into full-scale marketing in the future.
It's great to see that more and more manufactures are starting to electrify construction equipment, as just like in the case of trucks and buses, those are fuel guzzlers. Moreover, without emissions, less noise and vibrations, EVs make work as comfortable as possible for both the operators and people around.
Launching PC30E-5 Electric Mini Excavator in Japan
Mar. 17, 2020
Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereafter “Komatsu”) has launched sales of the PC30E-5 electric mini excavator in Japan.
This electric model, based on Komatsu’s accumulated technological expertise of hybrid construction equipment and electric forklift trucks, offers excavation performance on par with the internal combustion model of the same power output, while achieving zero exhaust gas and an outstanding noise reduction. In addition to promising use in indoor and night-time work, the PC30E-5 is an industry-pacesetting model to promote widespread use of construction equipment friendly to humans and the natural environment.
It was unveiled as a prototype machine at bauma 2019, a leading international trade fair for construction equipment held in April last year in Germany, Komatsu repeated tests at customers’ workplaces before launching. Here are some comments made by the customers who cooperated in our test operation of this model. “Thanks to low noise, verbal instructions to machine operators and danger detection became easy for me.” “Thanks to no exhaust gas, we didn’t have to worry about killing trees near the machine, such as hedges, and were able to improve our work environment.” “For indoor work, we didn’t have to worry about adverse effects of exhaust gas or heat in workplaces.”
Komatsu is launching this electric mini excavator first for rental use in Japan to impress as many customers as possible for its environmental performance and safety features and make further efforts for full-scale marketing in the future.
While continuing its commitment to Quality and Reliability and working to maximize its corporate value, Komatsu is working to achieve safe, highly - productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future through DANTOTSU Value (ESG solutions and improvement of earnings through customer value creation).
1. Environmental performance and fuel economy
・Human and environmental friendliness: Achieving zero exhaust gas thanks to electric drive
Thanks to zero exhaust gas, the PC30E-5 achieves a clean work environment. It can be deployed to a diverse range of workplaces, such as indoors, piping work, urban construction, and landscaping.
・Super-low noise electric motor: Dynamically reducing lose
As its power source is an electric motor, this model doesn’t generate loud noise like internal combustion models. Even while the machine is in use, it’s easy for the operator to communicate with workers near the machine, which improves workplace safety. This machine can also be deployed at workplaces where you need to consider construction noise, such as residential areas, near the hospitals and at night.
・Two types of charging: Depending on the workplaces conditions
Two types of charging are available. 1) Standard charging: full-capacity charging at night or while the machine is not in use for a long period time. 2) Rapid charging: charging up to 80% of full capacity in a short period of time. This choice is offered to contribute to improving work efficiency.
2．Comfort and safety
・Reducing the operator’s fatigue, thanks to no engine vibrations
As no internal combustion engine is mounted on this machine, the vibrations which are transmitted to the operator are outstandingly improved. With low levels of stress or fatigue, the operator can perform work comfortably.
・Making the work environment comfortable by reducing the amount of heat generated
Heat generated by the machine is very small, as it has no engines. As it also gives almost no heat around the machine, the machine also helps improve the work environment.
3．Safety, reliability and serviceability
・Komatsu-original electric components: Offering excellent safety, reliability and serviceability
The machine is equipped with a new high-performance charger and high-voltage transformer, which Komatsu has developed, based on its technological expertise in hybrid construction equipment and electric forklift trucks, accumulated over the years. Easy maintenance batteries, which are also mounted on Komatsu FE series electric forklift trucks, not only require no addition of electrolytic liquid, i.e., no cost thereof, but also offer no worries about deterioration of or damages to batteries resulting from forgetting to add liquid. These batteries offer excellent safety, reliability and serviceability features.
・Complete separation of routine checkup from high-voltage areas
As routine checkup and high voltage areas are completely separated, you can safely engage in routine checkups without worrying about high-voltage danger. Furthermore, high voltage areas are not only free of routine checkup, but also there are no checkup items related to the engine or fuel. As a result, the number of routine checkups and periodic maintenance items has been substantially reduced.
【Major specs】
|
Items
|
Unit
|
PC30E-5
|
Bucket capacity
|
m3
|
0.09
|
Transport dimensions
|
Length
|
mm
|
4,950
|
Width
|
mm
|
1,740
|
Height
|
mm
|
2,580
|
Tail swing radius
|
mm
|
1,420
|
Operating weight
|
kg
|
4,730
|
Motor output
|
kW
|
18.2
|
Battery capacity
|
kWh
|
36
- The information described is at the time of presentation and may be subject to advance notice.