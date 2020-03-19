A website just popped up with the purpose of proposing a big f*cking field in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory.

As we recently reported, business owners and politicians from multiple states are working to get the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This is because the CEO announced that he's scouting locations in central USA for a new Gigafactory that will be used to build the Cybertruck and Model Y.

Upon opening the website, you'll see huge letters stating:

"Hey Elon, We hear you need a big f*cking field. We’ve got just the place for your Cybertruck Gigafactory. It’s in Tulsa."

Following the above text, there's a place to click if you want to see the field. However, you don't actually get to see the field. It may not even exist. Instead, it takes you to the bottom of the page and encourages you (or Elon Musk) to engage on Twitter.

The website also has a middle section with some humorous memes. It provides a GIF for each of a number of categories, including size, infrastructure, location, zoning, distance to Mars, distance to SEC HQ, species present, and soil quality.

The site is said to be 1,500 acres (or more, or less), with capable humans ready to build trucks, as well as vegan-friendly soil. We can't really do it all justice here, so check out the website for yourself. Then, let us know what you think. Is this real or a joke?