Vattenfall announced the sale of its British electric vehicle business (including its charging network) to a Norwegian hydropower company Statkraft (or rather its subsidiary Gronn Kontakt UK Ltd).

Statkraft is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

According to Vattenfall, the company intends to refocus its operation in the UK, although it seems that the company will remain engaged in EV charging in other countries in Europe.

Statkraft on the other hand is investing in EV charging. Besides the latest purchase, Statkraft previously acquired also Norwegian EV charging company Gronn Kontakt and German EV charging companies E-Wald and eeMobility.

"Vattenfall currently operates an electric vehicle charging network in the UK and this has been acquired by Statkraft, who intend to continue powering the charging points with 100% renewable energy from its own portfolio. Statkraft, via its 100% owned subsidiary Gronn Kontakt UK Ltd, will take on the current electric vehicle charging network staff in the UK and will manage, operate and maintain the charging stations."

Details of the deal were not disclosed, but we assume that Vattenfall operated just a three-digit number of charging points in the UK (compared to some 14,500 total - as of September 2019).

Only time will tell whether Statkraft will try to expand further in Europe, becoming a significant player in the EV charging business.

Anthony Hinde, Head of eMobility in Statkraft UK Ltd said:

“Statkraft’s experience with charging in Norway and Germany provides the confidence and scale to make a sustainable and customer focussed business in the UK. In all these markets Statkraft is already present with energy production and comprehensive market operations.”

David Flood, Managing Director of Statkraft UK Ltd said: