ABB, one of the most known DC fast charging supplier for electric cars, announced an acquisition of Chargedot, one of the major Chinese charging infrastructure providers.

The deal is for 67% stake with an option for more, open for the next three years. Financial details were not revealed.

"Since its establishment in 2009, Shanghai-based Chargedot has made a significant contribution to the uptake of electric vehicles in China. The company supplies AC and DC charging stations, as well as the necessary software platform to a range of customers that includes EV manufacturers, EV charging network operators and real estate developers. It has approximately 185 employees and its other shareholders among others include Shanghai SAIC Anyo Charging Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SAIC."

ABB clearly would like to expand its EV charging business in China, as sales in Europe are probably highly limited by fierce competition. For example, Tritium won the bulk of the orders from IONITY.

With more than 11,000 DC fast chargers deployed globally and Chargedot on-board, ABB might be able to attract more partners among manufacturers, like SAIC - mentioned in the press release several times.

Other brands for which ABB supplies chargers in China are Denza (Daimler-BYD joint venture) and NIO.

"Chargedot is a natural fit for ABB, which as a global leader in sustainable transportation infrastructure, already offers solutions from grid distribution to charging points for cars and trucks, as well as for the electrification of ships, railways, trams, buses and cable cars. The acquisition will strengthen ABB’s relationship with leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers and broaden the company’s e-mobility portfolio with hardware and software developed specifically for local requirements. ABB Robotics is the leading supplier of robot units and software to the assembly lines of Chinese EV manufacturers."

Tarak Mehta, President of ABB's Electrification business said: