The passenger car market in Iceland went down by almost 15% year-over-year during the first two months of 2020, but plug-in car sales increased by 60% year-over-year to some 634.

Those are fairly small numbers compared to bigger countries, but the market share is outstanding - 37%! That is not only huge, but also the growth is unprecedented as the year 2019 closed at 25% market share.

It's clear that Iceland as an island is a pretty good case for plug-in cars, as long-distance travel is not much of an issue.

Plug-in electric car sales in Iceland - February 2020

The top-selling models seem to be big cars, plug-in hybrids (Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is #1) or long-range BEVs (Audi e-tron is now #2). Still no Tesla Model 3 "effect" yet in Iceland.

Once the range is sufficient to feel safe, we guess that BEVs will overtake PHEVs (currently it's roughly 50/50).