Sion Power from Tucson, Arizona announced that is latest lithium-metal rechargeable batteries with Licerion EV technology will offer unprecedented performance not only in the laboratory but also on a commercial scale.

Sion was previously known mostly for lithium-sulfur battery technology, but a few years ago it decided to switch to lithium-metal batteries, with proprietary ultra-thin lithium metal anode

and nickel-rich cathode.

The Licerion EV batteries are promised to offer high energy density, increased cycle life, and fast charging capability. The cells scaled to commercial design are expected to offer an energy density of 420 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L, which would be a game-changer* for EVs (* assuming other factors for the battery check out too).

Sion Power Licerion EV Technology Demonstration

small 1.8 Ah cell

cell 800 full depth of discharge cycles (charge 90 min, discharge 23 min) to 70% capacity

(charge 90 min, discharge 23 min) energy density of 420 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L when scaled to commercial design.

At 420 Wh/kg you can store some 100 kWh in 238 kg of cells for a range of at least 500 km (310 miles). After 800 full cycles (about 400,00 km / 250,000 miles) it would still go 350 km (218 miles).

"Through optimization of its protected lithium anode (PLA) and advanced electrolyte formulations, Sion Power performed tests on 1.8 Ah cells, which resulted in 800 full depth of discharge cycles to 70% capacity. Sion Power projects Licerion EV will have 420 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L when scaled to commercial design. Charge times of 15 minutes to 100% state of charge were repeatedly demonstrated with 99.7% efficiency."

Dr. Urs Schoop, Chief Technical Officer at Sion Power said:

“This achievement demonstrates a remarkable balance between high energy density, faster charge times, and longer cycle life. Though battery experts know fast charging is not ideal for battery longevity, the market demands this as an option. Sion Power has the technology to produce a viable alternative to traditional lithium-ion cells for many applications, including EV.”

Sion Power has a two-fold plan for Licerion EV:

license Licerion EV technology for use in automobile applications

focusing internal manufacturing capabilities on specialized markets, including electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) and unmanned vehicles

The question is now, which battery manufacturers will try to commercialize Licerion EV at a GWh scale for electric cars? Will they be willing?