After the Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck were revealed, we could not expect any other manufacturer could drive so much to their electric pickup truck attempts. One of them managed to do that and it was not a startup or a newcomer. GM made waves when it announced the Hummer EV by GMC. Its Ultium batteries also attracted a lot of controversies. What the guys from the TFLNow YouTube channel did was putting all available pieces of information together to tell you more about what to expect. And they did a pretty good job.

We do not even refer to the fact that they chose our rendering of the Hummer EV to show how it can look like. What we are saying is that they used the images of the chassis of GM’s electric pickup truck to show it will have independent air suspension in all four wheels.

They have also managed to speak to people that have already seen the Hummer EV. These folks have told them the vehicle will have a 5-foot bed, which is not what people would expect from a full-size pickup truck. That will probably make it be like the Chevy Avalanche.

There’s more: the Hummer EV also looks like a unibody vehicle in the sense that the bed seems to be integrated into the cabin, not separated from it as in most pickup trucks. That reinforces, even more, the resemblance with the Avalanche.

This is what makes the TFLNow guys suspect it will have a midgate to make the bed bigger. Do you think that makes sense? What other elements could the Hummer EV have in terms of design? They reveal one more, but you should check the video to find about that.

Video Description Via TFLNow On YouTube: