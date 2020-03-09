February 2020 was the second straight month of a plug-in electric car sales surge in France - slightly below January records, but the month was shorter too.

The total new plug-in car registrations increased by an amazing 192% year-over-year to 14,055!

Plug-in car sales in France – February 2020

The number of 13,351 passenger plug-in cars represents about 8% of the total passenger car market.

Passenger BEVs: 9,452 (up 228%), at 5.6% of the market

(up 228%), at 5.6% of the market Passenger PHEVs: 3,899 (new record) (up 208%), at 2.3% of the market

(new record) (up 208%), at 2.3% of the market Light commercial BEVs: 704 (up 6%)

(up 6%) Total plug-ins: 14,055 (up 192%)

The year 2020 is expected to be a true breakthrough in most of Europe right now, as manufacturers are required to significantly lower their average CO2 emission, which might be achieved basically only by selling electrified models (at least hybrids) in volume.

Over the last two months, plug-in car sales in France almost reached 29,500, while the cumulative number passed 305,000 (including 240,000 BEVs and 65,000 PHEVs).

*some data estimated

Models

The French market is led by the French plug-ins cars - in every category we see #1 place captured by either Renault or PSA.

Three all-electric cars caught our attention in February:

Renault ZOE - 3,076 at #13 overall (compared to 7,476 Renault Clio) Peugeot e-208 - 2,495 (compared to 9,651 of total Peugeot 208) Tesla Model 3 - 1,025 (one of the highest number in Europe for the month)

It seems that the e-208 is the biggest contender to the ZOE ever in France.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: